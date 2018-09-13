0 CONDIVISI Condividi Tweet

Il post di James Van Der Beek sull’aborto ha colpito e commosso i suoi fan sui social. L’attore, 41 anni, è sposato con la moglie Kimberly dal 2010. La loro famiglia è davvero ricca: hanno ben cinque figli. L’ultima arrivata, Gwendolyn, è nata lo scorso giugno. Tuttavia, la coppia ha conosciuto la sofferenza della gravidanza desiderata e non arrivata. “Volevo dire una cosa o due sugli aborti spontanei. Noi ne abbiamo avuti tre nel corso degli anni (l’ultimo poco prima dell’arrivo della nostra ultima principessa)”, ha confessato l’ex protagonista di Dawson’s Creek.

James Van Der Beek: aborto? Ci vuole una parola nuova

“Innanzitutto, andrebbe utilizzata una parola nuova”, ha spiegato Van Der Beek su Instagram. “‘Mis-carriage’ in un modo piuttosto insidioso suggerisce che una madre abbia sbagliato in qualcosa o non sia stata brava a portare a termine la gravidanza. Dalla mia esperienza l’aborto spontaneo non ha nulla a che vedere con ciò che una madre ha fatto o non ha fatto. Sarebbe ora di eliminare questo stigma, ancor prima di trattare l’argomento”.

James Van Der Beek, figlio gioia della vita

Van Der Beek, che ha avuto anche il coraggio di denunciare le molestie subite da giovane a Hollywood, ha poi parlato del dolore vissuto in prima persona: “Non giudicate il vostro dolore e non provate a razionalizzarlo attraverso i luoghi comuni. Lasciatevi attraversare dalle sue onde e poi dategli il giusto spazio. Poi, quando ne sarete in grado… provate a riconoscere la forza che avete messo in campo per risollevarvi. Non sarete più gli stessi di prima. Alcune cose cambiano in base alle nostre decisioni, altre invece perché l’universo decide di crollarci addosso. Ma in entrambi i casi questi cambiamenti possono essere dei regali”. Un evento così traumatico, tuttavia, nasconde anche un lato positivo: “Molte coppie finiscono per avvicinarsi. In molti genitori scatta un desiderio ancora più profondo di avere un figlio. E molte, molte, molte coppie vanno avanti, avendo poi bimbi bellissimi, sani e felici dopo aver vissuto tutto ciò (e spesso anche subito dopo, io vi avviso)”.