Il post di James Van Der Beek sull’aborto ha colpito e commosso i suoi fan sui social. L’attore, 41 anni, è sposato con la moglie Kimberly dal 2010. La loro famiglia è davvero ricca: hanno ben cinque figli. L’ultima arrivata, Gwendolyn, è nata lo scorso giugno. Tuttavia, la coppia ha conosciuto la sofferenza della gravidanza desiderata e non arrivata. “Volevo dire una cosa o due sugli aborti spontanei. Noi ne abbiamo avuti tre nel corso degli anni (l’ultimo poco prima dell’arrivo della nostra ultima principessa)”, ha confessato l’ex protagonista di Dawson’s Creek.
James Van Der Beek: aborto? Ci vuole una parola nuova
“Innanzitutto, andrebbe utilizzata una parola nuova”, ha spiegato Van Der Beek su Instagram. “‘Mis-carriage’ in un modo piuttosto insidioso suggerisce che una madre abbia sbagliato in qualcosa o non sia stata brava a portare a termine la gravidanza. Dalla mia esperienza l’aborto spontaneo non ha nulla a che vedere con ciò che una madre ha fatto o non ha fatto. Sarebbe ora di eliminare questo stigma, ancor prima di trattare l’argomento”.
James Van Der Beek, figlio gioia della vita
Van Der Beek, che ha avuto anche il coraggio di denunciare le molestie subite da giovane a Hollywood, ha poi parlato del dolore vissuto in prima persona: “Non giudicate il vostro dolore e non provate a razionalizzarlo attraverso i luoghi comuni. Lasciatevi attraversare dalle sue onde e poi dategli il giusto spazio. Poi, quando ne sarete in grado… provate a riconoscere la forza che avete messo in campo per risollevarvi. Non sarete più gli stessi di prima. Alcune cose cambiano in base alle nostre decisioni, altre invece perché l’universo decide di crollarci addosso. Ma in entrambi i casi questi cambiamenti possono essere dei regali”. Un evento così traumatico, tuttavia, nasconde anche un lato positivo: “Molte coppie finiscono per avvicinarsi. In molti genitori scatta un desiderio ancora più profondo di avere un figlio. E molte, molte, molte coppie vanno avanti, avendo poi bimbi bellissimi, sani e felici dopo aver vissuto tutto ciò (e spesso anche subito dopo, io vi avviso)”.
Wanted to say a thing or two about miscarriages… of which we’ve had three over the years (including right before this little beauty). First off – we need a new word for it. “Mis-carriage”, in an insidious way, suggests fault for the mother – as if she dropped something, or failed to “carry.” From what I’ve learned, in all but the most obvious, extreme cases, it has nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn’t do. So let’s wipe all blame off the table before we even start. Second… it will tear you open like nothing else. It’s painful and it’s heartbreaking on levels deeper than you may have ever experienced. So don’t judge your grief, or try to rationalize your way around it. Let it flow in the waves in which it comes, and allow it it’s rightful space. And then… once you’re able… try to recognize the beauty in how you put yourself back together differently than you were before. Some changes we make proactively, some we make because the universe has smashed us, but either way, those changes can be gifts. Many couples become closer than ever before. Many parents realize a deeper desire for a child than ever before. And many, many, many couples go on to have happy, healthy, beautiful babies afterwards (and often very quickly afterwards – you’ve been warned 😍). I’ve heard some amazing metaphysical explanations for them, mostly centering around the idea that these little souls volunteer for this short journey for the benefit of the parents… but please share whatever may have given you peace or hope along the way… Along with a new word for this experience. #miscarriage #WeNeedANewName #MoreCommonThanYouHearAbout @vanderkimberly