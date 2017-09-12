13 CONDIVISI Condividi Tweet

L’aborto della moglie di Jonathan Rhys Meyers è stato un duro colpo per la salute dell’attore irlandese. Il divo di Sognando Beckham, I Tudors e Match Point era già finito in un tunnel di dipendenza da alcool e droga. Apparso luminoso, sereno e sorridente al Festival di Cannes nel 2016, ha materializzato gli spettri del passato con Holy Lands, il film di Amanda Sthers che sta attualmente girando. Rhys Meyers beveva sul set. Ma lo faceva per dimenticare il dramma della moglie Mara Lane: un aborto spontaneo.

“Con il cuore pieno di tristezza vi dico che io e J abbiamo perso il nostro secondo figlio (il primogenito è Wolf di 9 mesi, ndr), che portavo in grembo”, ha scritto Mara in un post affidato al suo profilo Instagram. “Il bambino lo desideravamo tanto (soprattutto J che non ha preso bene la notizia) e stiamo ancora lavorando per fare i conti con le palle curve che la vita ti mette davanti”.

“La sua depressione è un problema reale, e l’abuso di alcol è qualcosa con cui è nato”, ha poi aggiunto. “Ma lui è stato capace di trasformare ogni bruttezza e ferita della sua vita in arte. È una delle persone più forti che conosco. Non conosco nessuno che abbia attraversato quello che ha attraversato lui, e che ha raggiunto un tale livello di successo. Ma ogni volta che sembra che facciamo enormi progressi… A volte è come se facciamo due passi avanti e uno indietro”.

L’aborto della moglie di Jonathan Rhys Meyers: il messaggio ai fan

Lane ha infine ringraziato i fan, che hanno subito dimostrato un grande supporto alla coppia. “Grazie agli amici, ai familiari e a tutte le belle persone che ci mandano energie e pensieri positivi. Lo apprezziamo. A qualcun altro, invece, dico che mio marito è un irlandese che combatte contro alcolismo e depressione, che beveva sul set per cercare di superare la tristezza di questa notizia”.

Ora Rhys Meyers è in cura presso un centro di disintossicazione: “È al sicuro con un compagno di camera sobrio e la sua guardia del corpo”.