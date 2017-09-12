L’aborto della moglie di Jonathan Rhys Meyers è stato un duro colpo per la salute dell’attore irlandese. Il divo di Sognando Beckham, I Tudors e Match Point era già finito in un tunnel di dipendenza da alcool e droga. Apparso luminoso, sereno e sorridente al Festival di Cannes nel 2016, ha materializzato gli spettri del passato con Holy Lands, il film di Amanda Sthers che sta attualmente girando. Rhys Meyers beveva sul set. Ma lo faceva per dimenticare il dramma della moglie Mara Lane: un aborto spontaneo.
“Con il cuore pieno di tristezza vi dico che io e J abbiamo perso il nostro secondo figlio (il primogenito è Wolf di 9 mesi, ndr), che portavo in grembo”, ha scritto Mara in un post affidato al suo profilo Instagram. “Il bambino lo desideravamo tanto (soprattutto J che non ha preso bene la notizia) e stiamo ancora lavorando per fare i conti con le palle curve che la vita ti mette davanti”.
“La sua depressione è un problema reale, e l’abuso di alcol è qualcosa con cui è nato”, ha poi aggiunto. “Ma lui è stato capace di trasformare ogni bruttezza e ferita della sua vita in arte. È una delle persone più forti che conosco. Non conosco nessuno che abbia attraversato quello che ha attraversato lui, e che ha raggiunto un tale livello di successo. Ma ogni volta che sembra che facciamo enormi progressi… A volte è come se facciamo due passi avanti e uno indietro”.
L’aborto della moglie di Jonathan Rhys Meyers: il messaggio ai fan
Lane ha infine ringraziato i fan, che hanno subito dimostrato un grande supporto alla coppia. “Grazie agli amici, ai familiari e a tutte le belle persone che ci mandano energie e pensieri positivi. Lo apprezziamo. A qualcun altro, invece, dico che mio marito è un irlandese che combatte contro alcolismo e depressione, che beveva sul set per cercare di superare la tristezza di questa notizia”.
Ora Rhys Meyers è in cura presso un centro di disintossicazione: “È al sicuro con un compagno di camera sobrio e la sua guardia del corpo”.
9/7/17 Forever Young 🙏🏻🙌🏻With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these. Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress… sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back. Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you. To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but … it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you. He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up. Sending love to those in… Texas, Florida, India and Mexico with all the natural disasters going on. We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so ouch in our hearts for all humans and animals affected. With Love, M&J