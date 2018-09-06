1 CONDIVISI Condividi Tweet

Selena Gomez attacca Elle Magazine dopo essere apparsa sulla copertina della rivista. L’ex stellina Disney ha confessato al giornale il periodo che sta attraversando. “Ritorno alla semplicità” ha dichiarato. “Sono sempre stata così. Non sono io che dico: ‘Mi sento meglio di quanto mi sia mai sentita’. Ho attraversato un percorso di auto-scoperta. Dai 20 ai 26 anni? Oh mio Dio, mi sento una persona completamente diversa rispetto ad allora. Mi sento molto sicura di dove mi trovo ora. Non mi sento incostante o emotivamente instabile. O come se non riuscissi a gestire le mie emozioni, come invece succedeva una volta”. Ma il resto del servizio non è andato giù alla giovane star.

Selena Gomez attacca Elle Magazine

Gomez non avrebbe apprezzato alcuni aspetti dell’intervista. In particolare quando la giornalista del magazine avrebbe calcato la mano su un tema molto delicato: ovvero la sua vicinanza alla Hillsong Church di Beverly Hills, la chiesa evangelica pentecostale che si occupa anche di evangelizzare attraverso la musica. L’argomento è venuto fuori perché Justin Bieber è un fervente adepto della chiesa: “Sta alla Hillsong Church come Tom Cruise sta a Scientology” scrisse tempo fa TMZ.

Selena Gomez, 2018 anno denso di eventi

Il trapianto di rene, il ritrovato amore con Bieber e l’addio definitivo, fino al nuovo album, a breve in uscita: il 2018 per Selena è stato denso di eventi. In un lungo post apparso sul suo profilo Instagram, la cantante e attrice ha voluto precisare così la sua posizione in merito. “La chiesa è qualcosa di personale, c’è la smania di voler cercare informazioni su questo argomento”, ha scritto. “Comprendo l’attività dei giornalisti, tuttavia mi impegnerò per garantire la corretta informazione su temi che per me sono importanti. Lo scopo dell’intervista era quello di parlare del lavoro, della mia collezione con Coach, dell’attività umanitaria che svolgo in collaborazione con la Chiesa e della mia nuova musica”.