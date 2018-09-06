Selena Gomez attacca Elle Magazine dopo essere apparsa sulla copertina della rivista. L’ex stellina Disney ha confessato al giornale il periodo che sta attraversando. “Ritorno alla semplicità” ha dichiarato. “Sono sempre stata così. Non sono io che dico: ‘Mi sento meglio di quanto mi sia mai sentita’. Ho attraversato un percorso di auto-scoperta. Dai 20 ai 26 anni? Oh mio Dio, mi sento una persona completamente diversa rispetto ad allora. Mi sento molto sicura di dove mi trovo ora. Non mi sento incostante o emotivamente instabile. O come se non riuscissi a gestire le mie emozioni, come invece succedeva una volta”. Ma il resto del servizio non è andato giù alla giovane star.
Selena Gomez attacca Elle Magazine
Gomez non avrebbe apprezzato alcuni aspetti dell’intervista. In particolare quando la giornalista del magazine avrebbe calcato la mano su un tema molto delicato: ovvero la sua vicinanza alla Hillsong Church di Beverly Hills, la chiesa evangelica pentecostale che si occupa anche di evangelizzare attraverso la musica. L’argomento è venuto fuori perché Justin Bieber è un fervente adepto della chiesa: “Sta alla Hillsong Church come Tom Cruise sta a Scientology” scrisse tempo fa TMZ.
Selena Gomez, 2018 anno denso di eventi
Il trapianto di rene, il ritrovato amore con Bieber e l’addio definitivo, fino al nuovo album, a breve in uscita: il 2018 per Selena è stato denso di eventi. In un lungo post apparso sul suo profilo Instagram, la cantante e attrice ha voluto precisare così la sua posizione in merito. “La chiesa è qualcosa di personale, c’è la smania di voler cercare informazioni su questo argomento”, ha scritto. “Comprendo l’attività dei giornalisti, tuttavia mi impegnerò per garantire la corretta informazione su temi che per me sono importanti. Lo scopo dell’intervista era quello di parlare del lavoro, della mia collezione con Coach, dell’attività umanitaria che svolgo in collaborazione con la Chiesa e della mia nuova musica”.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!