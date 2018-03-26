0 CONDIVISI Condividi Tweet

Gina Rodriguez sarà Carmen Sandiego nel film in live-action che Netflix sta preparando. Il colosso dello streaming ha acquisito i diritti del cartone animato basato sulla serie di videogiochi con protagonista la ladra, entrata nell’immaginario di tanti bambini cresciuti negli anni Novanta. Rodriguez, fresca di Golden Globe vinto per la sua performance in Jane the Virgin, è stata scelta per diventare la mitica criminale con trench e borsalino rosso in carne ed ossa. L’attrice statunitense di origini portoricane presterà anche la sua voce al personaggio nella serie animata che Netflix lancerà in streaming nel 2019.

Gina Rodriguez sarà Carmen Sandiego nel film Netflix

Negli Stati Uniti la serie originale, creata da Phil Harnage, ha riscosso uno straordinario successo. Il pubblico italiano ricorda Carmen Sandiego soprattutto per il quiz-spettacolo Che fine ha fatto Carmen Sandiego?, andato in onda la domenica mattina sulla Rai condotto da Mauro Serio e Giorgia Trasselli. In quel caso tre giovani concorrenti si misuravano sul tema della geografia per interpretare gli indizi che avrebbero portato alla cattura della celebre ladra. Nella versione italiana restano memorabili gli interventi di Adolfo Margiotta, Stefano Sarcinelli, Monica Ferri e Francesco Scarmiglia.

Carmen Sandiego: il 2019 è l’anno del ritorno

Netflix punta così a rilanciare un vero e proprio franchise per gli adolescenti di oggi. Gina Rodriguez è parsa subito l’interprete perfetta per questo ruolo. Ormai la star di Jane the Virgin è in rampa di lancio a Hollywood. Dopo essere apparsa accanto a Natalie Portman in Annientamento di Alex Garland, sarà nel remake del thriller Miss Bala diretto da Catherine Hardwicke. Inoltre l’attrice latina è molto attiva con i movimenti #MeToo e Time’s Up in difesa dei diritti delle donne. Recentemente ha anche partecipato alla campagna March for Our Lives, la marcia contro le armi organizzata come risposta al massacro dello scorso febbraio alla scuola di Parkland, in Florida. La sua partecipazione è testimoniata spesso e volentieri su Instagram.