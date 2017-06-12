Lutto nel mondo della tv: è morto Adam West, il primo Batman del piccolo schermo. Nato a Walla Walla, Washington nel 1928, si è spento a 88 anni dopo “una breve ma coraggiosa” battaglia contro la leucemia. L’annuncio della sua scomparsa è arrivato sulla sua pagina Twitter dalla famiglia. “Nostro padre si è sempre visto come il Cavaliere luminoso”, hanno scritto i figli. “Aspirava a influenzare in modo positivo la vita dei suoi ammiratori, è stato e resterà il nostro eroe”.
William West Anderson (questo il suo vero nome) aveva iniziato la carriera giovanissimo, dopo aver fatto il militare nell’esercito. Proprio durante gli anni in divisa, era diventato l’annunciatore della tv delle forze armate americane. Il debutto fu al cinema nel 1959 al fianco di Paul Newman in I segreti di Filadelfia. In televisione ci arrivò con piccoli ruoli in serie cult come Johnny Midnight e Laramie.
È morto Adam West, il primo Batman
A Batman giunse grazie ad una pubblicità. Aveva recitato nello spot del Nesquik nei panni del Capitano Q, una sorta di James Bond del famoso cacao da aggiungere al latte. Il produttore William Dozier lo notò e gli propose la parte. West riuscì a battere la concorrenza di Lyle Waggoner e diventò il primo volto di Batman per un’intera generazione.
Dal 1966 al 1968, fu l’uomo pipistrello nella serie ABC e nel film diretto da Leslie H. Martinson. La sua fama è rimasta legata a quell’iconico ruolo, prima che se ne appropriassero al cinema Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale e Ben Affleck. Un fenomeno camp rimasto nell’immaginario grazie ai costumi sgargianti e pop, ai pugni che risuonavano con celebri onomatopee e ai supercriminali psichedelici.
Morto Adam West, la classe e l’ironia di un mito
Il typecast l’ha sempre preso con ironia. Nel 1970 Cubby Broccoli gli offrì la parte di James Bond in Una cascata di diamanti ma lui rifiutò perché era convinto che 007 dovesse essere interpretato da un attore inglese. Nel corso degli anni, è poi apparso nel ruolo di se stesso tante volte, da The Big Bang Theory a 30 Rock, dai Simpson ai Griffin (è stato il sindaco di Quahog). Mentre tanti pensano a Batman e Robin del telefilm, il mondo dello spettacolo ricorda commosso West sui social.
#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 10 giugno 2017
Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs
— edgarwright (@edgarwright) 10 giugno 2017
Rest In Peace To The Legend To The Original Hero, Adam West thank You We Love You. #Batman 🔺🔻🔺 pic.twitter.com/jNcm871cqD
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) 10 giugno 2017
A sad day… RIP #AdamWest an early influence on 'the Captain'. Ahoy, Adam. #HIMYM https://t.co/tRhEiCaHp3
— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) 10 giugno 2017
Oh Batman my Batman! I'm standing on my chair to honor #adamwest – the man whose portrayal of costumed justice made me wanna be a good person when I was a boy. The #adamwestbatman was my first Batman at age 4. His performance was campy to most, but to me, that's how true heroes spoke. A lifelong love of the character started with Mr. West's interpretation of what he called, instead of the Dark Knight, the Bright Knight. He brought joy to a somber character and a Fatherly tone to a TV role model. I was lucky enough to meet Adam many times, including the day at @stanleecomiccon when super-fan @ralphgarman and I hosted Adam, Boy Wonder #burtward and movie Catwoman #leemerriweather (where we took this pic). He was pure love and joy. He remained my hero, even in adulthood, as well as a real life role model for interacting with fans. Adam loved his fans – especially #ralphgarman, who worked tirelessly to get Adam a star on the @officialhollywoodwalkoffame. Farewell, Caped Crusader. Off to Superhero Heaven you go, where all your rascally rogues are ready to see you again! Atomic batteries to power. Turbines to speed. Heart to broken. #KevinSmith #adamwest #batman #foreverbatman #rip #legend #icon
Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood.
— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) 10 giugno 2017
God Bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/9OK7kHNZHS
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) 10 giugno 2017