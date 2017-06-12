113 CONDIVISI Condividi Tweet

Lutto nel mondo della tv: è morto Adam West, il primo Batman del piccolo schermo. Nato a Walla Walla, Washington nel 1928, si è spento a 88 anni dopo “una breve ma coraggiosa” battaglia contro la leucemia. L’annuncio della sua scomparsa è arrivato sulla sua pagina Twitter dalla famiglia. “Nostro padre si è sempre visto come il Cavaliere luminoso”, hanno scritto i figli. “Aspirava a influenzare in modo positivo la vita dei suoi ammiratori, è stato e resterà il nostro eroe”.

William West Anderson (questo il suo vero nome) aveva iniziato la carriera giovanissimo, dopo aver fatto il militare nell’esercito. Proprio durante gli anni in divisa, era diventato l’annunciatore della tv delle forze armate americane. Il debutto fu al cinema nel 1959 al fianco di Paul Newman in I segreti di Filadelfia. In televisione ci arrivò con piccoli ruoli in serie cult come Johnny Midnight e Laramie.

È morto Adam West, il primo Batman

A Batman giunse grazie ad una pubblicità. Aveva recitato nello spot del Nesquik nei panni del Capitano Q, una sorta di James Bond del famoso cacao da aggiungere al latte. Il produttore William Dozier lo notò e gli propose la parte. West riuscì a battere la concorrenza di Lyle Waggoner e diventò il primo volto di Batman per un’intera generazione.

Dal 1966 al 1968, fu l’uomo pipistrello nella serie ABC e nel film diretto da Leslie H. Martinson. La sua fama è rimasta legata a quell’iconico ruolo, prima che se ne appropriassero al cinema Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale e Ben Affleck. Un fenomeno camp rimasto nell’immaginario grazie ai costumi sgargianti e pop, ai pugni che risuonavano con celebri onomatopee e ai supercriminali psichedelici.

Morto Adam West, la classe e l’ironia di un mito

Il typecast l’ha sempre preso con ironia. Nel 1970 Cubby Broccoli gli offrì la parte di James Bond in Una cascata di diamanti ma lui rifiutò perché era convinto che 007 dovesse essere interpretato da un attore inglese. Nel corso degli anni, è poi apparso nel ruolo di se stesso tante volte, da The Big Bang Theory a 30 Rock, dai Simpson ai Griffin (è stato il sindaco di Quahog). Mentre tanti pensano a Batman e Robin del telefilm, il mondo dello spettacolo ricorda commosso West sui social.

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 10 giugno 2017

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) 10 giugno 2017

Rest In Peace To The Legend To The Original Hero, Adam West thank You We Love You. #Batman 🔺🔻🔺 pic.twitter.com/jNcm871cqD — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) 10 giugno 2017

Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) 10 giugno 2017

God Bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/9OK7kHNZHS — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) 10 giugno 2017