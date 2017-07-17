Mondo del cinema in lutto: è morto George A. Romero, il maestro americano dell’horror. L’autore di film cult come La notte dei morti viventi, Zombi e La città verrà distrutta all’alba aveva 77 anni.

Romero si è spento a causa di un cancro ai polmoni, come ha dichiarato il suo produttore Peter Grunwald al Los Angeles Times. Sembra che il regista si sia spento mentre, insieme alla famiglia, stava ascoltando la colonna sonora di Un uomo tranquillo di John Ford, firmata da Victor Young.

morto George A. Romero
George A. Romero (foto: Laura Lezza / Getty Images)

Romero era ancora attivissimo e affezionato alle sue creature, che aveva creato nel 1968. Realizzato a bassissimo budget, con soli 10.000 dollari, Night of the Living Dead ha codificato il genere dello “zombie movie” alle origini dell’iconografia moderna dei morti viventi.

Figura fondamentale per la storia del cinema horror, il regista di Pittsburgh stava preparando George A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead. Di questo progetto era produttore e sceneggiatore. Aveva affidato la regia all’esperto di stunt Matt Birman. In questo nuovo capitolo della saga, gli zombie saranno costretti a correre in un’arena circuito stile moderno Colosseo per un pubblico di ricchi sopravvissuti.

È morto George A. Romero, maestro dell’horror

Un nuovo capitolo della sua saga, dallo spirito politico e corrosivo, che sarebbe arrivato a otto anni dal suo ultimo film, L’isola dei sopravvissuti. Figura fondamentale per la storia dell’horror, Romero ha esercitato un’influenza fondamentale sul cinema di tutto il mondo. Regista, sceneggiatore, direttore della fotografia, montatore e attore, è stato il padre fondatore del New Horror americano.

Oltre alla saga dei morti viventi, completata da Il giorno degli zombi (1985), La terra dei morti viventi (2005), Diary of the Dead (2007) e Survival of the Dead (2009), è stato autore di capolavori del fantastico e fantascientifico come La città verrà distrutta all’alba (1973), Martin (1976), Knightriders (1981), Creepshow (1982), Monkey Shines (1988) e La metà oscura (1992). Nelle stesse ore in cui è morto Martin Landau, amici e colleghi, da John Carpenter a Edgar Wright, hanno ricordato Romero sui social.

Alessandro Zoppo

Commenti