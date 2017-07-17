0 CONDIVISI Condividi Tweet

Mondo del cinema in lutto: è morto George A. Romero, il maestro americano dell’horror. L’autore di film cult come La notte dei morti viventi, Zombi e La città verrà distrutta all’alba aveva 77 anni.

Romero si è spento a causa di un cancro ai polmoni, come ha dichiarato il suo produttore Peter Grunwald al Los Angeles Times. Sembra che il regista si sia spento mentre, insieme alla famiglia, stava ascoltando la colonna sonora di Un uomo tranquillo di John Ford, firmata da Victor Young.

Romero era ancora attivissimo e affezionato alle sue creature, che aveva creato nel 1968. Realizzato a bassissimo budget, con soli 10.000 dollari, Night of the Living Dead ha codificato il genere dello “zombie movie” alle origini dell’iconografia moderna dei morti viventi.

Figura fondamentale per la storia del cinema horror, il regista di Pittsburgh stava preparando George A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead. Di questo progetto era produttore e sceneggiatore. Aveva affidato la regia all’esperto di stunt Matt Birman. In questo nuovo capitolo della saga, gli zombie saranno costretti a correre in un’arena circuito stile moderno Colosseo per un pubblico di ricchi sopravvissuti.

Un nuovo capitolo della sua saga, dallo spirito politico e corrosivo, che sarebbe arrivato a otto anni dal suo ultimo film, L’isola dei sopravvissuti. Figura fondamentale per la storia dell’horror, Romero ha esercitato un’influenza fondamentale sul cinema di tutto il mondo. Regista, sceneggiatore, direttore della fotografia, montatore e attore, è stato il padre fondatore del New Horror americano.

Oltre alla saga dei morti viventi, completata da Il giorno degli zombi (1985), La terra dei morti viventi (2005), Diary of the Dead (2007) e Survival of the Dead (2009), è stato autore di capolavori del fantastico e fantascientifico come La città verrà distrutta all’alba (1973), Martin (1976), Knightriders (1981), Creepshow (1982), Monkey Shines (1988) e La metà oscura (1992). Nelle stesse ore in cui è morto Martin Landau, amici e colleghi, da John Carpenter a Edgar Wright, hanno ricordato Romero sui social.

George Romero was a great director, the father of modern horror movies. He was my friend and I will miss him. Rest in peace, George. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) 16 luglio 2017

Sad to hear my favorite collaborator–and good old friend–George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) 16 luglio 2017

Goodbye George A Romero. We laughed through 50 years and 9 films. I will miss him. There is a light that has gone out and can’t be replaced. pic.twitter.com/N0MAC1ItVM — Tom Savini (@THETomSavini) 16 luglio 2017

Romero has passed away. Hard to find words right now. The loss is so enormous. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 16 luglio 2017

George is gone. One of the greatest ever. creator of the modern Zombie-as-undead-cannibal myth and dear friend of mine… — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 17 luglio 2017

Here’s to the great George Romero, the man who started it all! A true legend and a huge inspiration. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Vl3TP46L0W — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) 16 luglio 2017

RIP #GeorgeRomero. You made me want to make movies, and helped me to find meaning in monsters. Thank you. I love you. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 16 luglio 2017

Just heard the news about George Romero. Hard to quantify how much he inspired me & what he did for cinema. Condolences to his family. ❤️ — Eli Roth (@eliroth) 16 luglio 2017

The world has lost a master. Thank you for the inspiration. You changed my life with your art. You will be missed. #georgeromero #dotd — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) 17 luglio 2017

RIP George A. Romero. A true #Horror legend. Thanks for all the films. pic.twitter.com/NWRhuH5CkF — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) 16 luglio 2017

Master to us all R.I.P George A. Romero pic.twitter.com/3UbWFlbCb4 — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) 16 luglio 2017

George Romero was an icon who created a cinematic universe of loosely affiliated sequels forty years before that was a thing

RIP to a genius — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) 16 luglio 2017