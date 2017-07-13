0 CONDIVISI Condividi Tweet

Westworld e Saturday Night Live guidano le nomination agli Emmy 2017. La serie HBO e il programma NBC hanno incassato 22 candidature a testa nella corsa ai premi assegnati dalla Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

A tallonare i due show c’è Stranger Things, rinnovato per una seconda stagione che inizierà il 27 ottobre su Netflix. La serie di fantascienza ambientata negli anni ’80 strappa 18 nomination.

Resta a secco Il Trono di Spade – Game of Thrones, il più nominato della scorsa annata. La ragione è precisa: la season 7 andrà in onda a partire dal 16 luglio e l’Academy non prende in considerazione programmi che hanno la premiere così avanzata. La cerimonia di premiazione, condotta da Stephen Colbert del Late Show griffato CBS, sarà trasmessa live dal Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles il 17 settembre.

Le nomination agli Emmy 2017

Ecco la lista delle nomination nelle categorie più importanti:

Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Miglior Attrice Drama

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Miglior Attore Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Miglior Attore Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Miglior Attrice Comedy

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (Black-ish)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Miglior Attore Limited Series

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Miglior Attrice Limited Series

Carrie Coon (The Leftovers)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Talk Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Late Show With James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher