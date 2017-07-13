Westworld e Saturday Night Live guidano le nomination agli Emmy 2017. La serie HBO e il programma NBC hanno incassato 22 candidature a testa nella corsa ai premi assegnati dalla Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
A tallonare i due show c’è Stranger Things, rinnovato per una seconda stagione che inizierà il 27 ottobre su Netflix. La serie di fantascienza ambientata negli anni ’80 strappa 18 nomination.
Resta a secco Il Trono di Spade – Game of Thrones, il più nominato della scorsa annata. La ragione è precisa: la season 7 andrà in onda a partire dal 16 luglio e l’Academy non prende in considerazione programmi che hanno la premiere così avanzata. La cerimonia di premiazione, condotta da Stephen Colbert del Late Show griffato CBS, sarà trasmessa live dal Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles il 17 settembre.
Le nomination agli Emmy 2017
Ecco la lista delle nomination nelle categorie più importanti:
Comedy
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Miglior Attrice Drama
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Miglior Attore Drama
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Miglior Attore Comedy
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Miglior Attrice Comedy
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Tracee Ellis-Ross (Black-ish)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Miglior Attore Limited Series
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
Miglior Attrice Limited Series
Carrie Coon (The Leftovers)
Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud)
Susan Sarandon (Feud)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Talk Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher