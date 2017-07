Kendall Jenner Avoid a Major Wardrobe Malfunction! Kendall Jenner bvarely avoided a wardrobe malfunction, during an afternoon of shopping in LosAngeles, as she…

Kendall And Kylie Jenner: A Monokini For Two! <p><span lang="en">Onceagain <strong>Kylie Jenner</strong> confronts <strong>Kendall </strong>wearing a sexy monokini already seen on her older sister.</span></p> <p><span lang="en"> Hot in the shot, which in a…

Stars: How They Will Be in 25 Year <p><span>The years pass</span><span>, also</span><span> </span><span>for</span><span> </span><span>the beautiful</span><span> </span><span>star</span><span> </span><span>of</span><span> </span><span>Hollywood</span><span>...</span><span> </span><span>and</span><span> </span><span>despite</span><span> </span><span>attempting</span><span> </span><span>to cheat</span><span> </span><span>the aging</span><span> </span><span>with</span><span> </span><span>every remedy</span><span>,</span><span> </span><span>they</span><span> </span><span>are likely to…

Belen Rodriguez On Vacation With Her Girlfriends! <p><span>Holidays</span><span> </span><span>in</span><span> </span><span>Ibiza</span><span> </span><span>for</span><span> </span><strong>Belen Rodriguez</strong><span>,</span><span> </span><span>who</span><span> </span><span>was</span><span> </span><span>granted</span><span> </span><span>a few</span><span> </span><span>days relaxing</span><span> </span><span>with some friends</span><span> </span><span>away</span><span> </span><span>from her husband</span><span> </span><strong>Stefano deMartino</strong><span> </span><span>and her son</span><strong> Santiago</strong><span>.</span><span> </span></p> <p> </p>…

Kylie Jenner 17, Moved to Her New MegaVilla in Calabasas Kylie Jenner at 17 has already a megavilla all for herself. The youngest of the Kardashian announced her desire of independencefrom…

Lindsay Lohan Shows Her White Underwear in Mikonos <p><span>For the second</span><span> </span><span>consecutive year,</span><span> </span><strong>Lindsay Lohan </strong><span> is in</span><span> Greece</span><span> </span><span>to spend the holidays</span><span> </span><span>with friends.</span><span> </span><span style="text-decoration:…

Martina Colombari Shows Her Stunning Bikini at the Beach <p><span>She's almost 40 and she still got it!</span><span> </span><span><strong>Martina Colombari</strong> showd…

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman PDA on Stage! <p><span>Lesbian kiss</span><span> </span><span>between</span><span> </span><strong>Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts</strong><span>, protagonist on the</span><span> </span><span>stage at the</span><span> </span><span>Women in Film</span><span> </span><span>2015</span><span> </span><span>+</span><span> </span><span>Lucy</span><span> </span><span>Awards</span><span>, an…